The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide in the town of Aulander.

Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin stated that Bertie County Communications dispatched first responders to 108 North Commerce St. in Aulander at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 in reference to a female that had been cut.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.