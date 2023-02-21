...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide in the town of Aulander.
Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin stated that Bertie County Communications dispatched first responders to 108 North Commerce St. in Aulander at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 in reference to a female that had been cut.
Upon first responder’s arrival, they found one victim in critical condition from her injuries and a second victim deceased. Investigators are in the early stage of this investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues.
There is no suspect in custody.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to assist in the investigation.
If anyone has information or leads to this case, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330.