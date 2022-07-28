Bertie County is about to get branded and the project’s steering committee is looking for input, suggestions and, ultimately, the community’s stamp of approval.
Destination Bertie is a program underway to bring the assets of the community to the forefront of the travel and tourism community to spark economic growth within the county.
The website, DestinationBertie.com outlines the potential prosperity that lies within the county’’s vast natural resources.
Tapping into the current surge of visitors searching for untapped rural America destinations, the county is undertaking the project to develop new economic growth.
According to Bertie County Project Facilitator Robin Payne, “A large percentage of rural counties, in stressed economic categories, have the most to offer in terms of ‘assets’. Traditional forms of workplace are still industry and agriculture — but travel and tourism offers to diversify the economy because people can have cottage businesses etc. Bertie can do all of this and still retain their signature rural scenic feel.”
The county looks to increase prosperity through the county’s environmental and historic assets. Rural communities across America are benefitting economically from hunting, fishing and camping which have all increased business growth, according to the website.
One of the first steps in developing a branding program is to educate the public on the importance of the project and the tasks involved.
In light of this, the county has teamed up with Destination by Design to lead the project. The Boone-based company is a multi-disciplinary economic development firm comprised of experienced local government planners, engineers, urban designers and communication experts, according to the company’s website.
“Our goal is to responsibly promote Bertie’s assets to open new opportunities for business creation and expansion, provide a variety of career choices, and diverse job possibilities, and improve quality of life,” according to Joshua Thurman, Destination by Design Senior Designer.
The county has also appointed a steering committee to oversee the project. That committee includes members from a variety of community organizations. Its members are Dr. Otis Smallwood, Superintendent Bertie County Schools; Kimberly Cooper, Administrative Assistant Bertie County Schools; Michael White, Director Human Resources Bertie County Schools; Steve Biggs, Director Economic Development Bertie County; Joe Huff, Roanoke Cashie River Center; Lewis Hoggard, Mayor of Windsor and Director Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce; Nicole Outlaw, NC Growth Small Business Network Director; and Robin Payne, Project Consultant Bertie County.
With this in mind, the next steps include developing a destination brand, producing a travel and tourism master plan, establishing a travel and tourism board and creating and launching a new website, visitbertie.com.
Highlighting Ecotourism, also known as nature-based tourism, is based on activities like visiting natural areas to enjoy the scenery, rivers, forests and wildlife, Heritage tourism in rural areas may include activities such as visiting historic churches, monuments, and activities related to history, art or archaeological sites and Agritourism where tourists visit farms, participate in courses in gardening, wineries or agricultural product processing are all focal points that have potential to increase Bertie County visitors and the economy.
“The Brand will attract travelers who are interested in our ‘assets’. Once here, visitors will need lodging and food. They will also want to experience new activities, visit historic downtowns and buy something unique. This need creates small business opportunities, and cottage industries, and can support expansion for existing businesses,” according to destinationbertie.com
According to Bertie County School Superintendent and Steering Committee member, Dr.Otis Smallwood, “As a native of Bertie, I am very excited about the momentum that has been generated among certain stakeholders about the need for Bertie County to grow, thrive, reinvent itself and show its excellence to others across the state and nation. A successful community allows for its families and children to be successful and as Superintendent, nothing excites me more than our children and families to be successful.”
The committee is seeking community input and suggestions from its citizens. The survey is available online at destinationbertie.com. The site also outlines the project and offers a deeper understanding of what Bertie County has to offer visitors in the future.
