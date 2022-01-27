Today
Sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
Friday
A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain before 9pm, then rain and snow between 9pm and 10pm, then snow after 10pm. Low around 28. Light northeast wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday
A chance of snow, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13.