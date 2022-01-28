Today
A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain likely before 8pm, then rain and snow likely between 8pm and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.