Windsor, NC (27983)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening, transitioning to light snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.