While the current state of Bertie County Department of Social Services (DSS) is not the catalyst for the move, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service (NCDHHS) is creating a new Regional Support Model for monitoring county services.

This new model calls for the creation of 14 new positions appropriated in the 2022-2023 state budget. The Regional Support Model will have three child welfare specialists assigned to each region with one for Safety, which includes Intake, CPS Assessments, and CPS In Home, one designated for Permanency Planning services and another for CQI-Continuous Quality Improvement, focusing on case review, data review and the development of CQI plans.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.