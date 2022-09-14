While the current state of Bertie County Department of Social Services (DSS) is not the catalyst for the move, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service (NCDHHS) is creating a new Regional Support Model for monitoring county services.
This new model calls for the creation of 14 new positions appropriated in the 2022-2023 state budget. The Regional Support Model will have three child welfare specialists assigned to each region with one for Safety, which includes Intake, CPS Assessments, and CPS In Home, one designated for Permanency Planning services and another for CQI-Continuous Quality Improvement, focusing on case review, data review and the development of CQI plans.
All three positions will have monthly contact with local county DSS staff to ensure adherence to law, rule and policy and to offer needed support through technical assistance, coaching, policy interpretation and follow through with CQI plans, according to NCDHHS Communications Manager Kelly Haight Connor.
The addition of a Continuous Quality Improvement position has been recognized as needed as DSS records were incomplete according to NCDHHS.
In May, NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley notified the county that the “NCDHHS would assume temporary direct operation of child welfare services in Bertie County on Monday, May 16, 2022.”
The move came after the NCDHHS Team discovered that the DSS records were void of documentation to determine if appropriate actions were taken by Bertie County to provide Child Protective Services in accordance with law, rule and policy.
In a statement explaining the decision, NCDHHS claimed their department was alerted to concerns about Bertie County child welfare practice on April 18, by a complaint to NCDSS staff regarding a specific case.
At the time the complaint did not fully address the scope of concerns about child welfare practice in Bertie County. Those deficiencies were not discovered until a more extensive audit was performed by the NCDHHS.
“Bertie County Department of Social Services staff and leadership, as well as Bertie County leadership, all share our mission to better protect and serve children involved in the local child welfare system,” said Connor.
The process for auditing child welfare services includes monthly targeted case reviews, including immediate feedback on any concerns that are noted according to Connor.
“The number of cases reviewed is determined by the size of the county, but is also limited to a small number because one consultant is responsible for reviewing cases in all four service areas, Intake, CPS-Child Protective Services Assessments, CPS In Home, and Permanency Planning,“said Connor.
In addition to the regular reviews, there were quarterly reviews held in Bertie County prior to the Division’s decision to do an overall review in May 2022. On-site targeted reviews are completed to provide immediate feedback to the county focusing on areas that need improvement.
“When problem areas are identified, NCDHHS works collaboratively with county leadership to develop a plan that will move towards improvement in practice. There were identified areas of need that needed to be addressed in Bertie County however, there were two barriers identified that hindered NCDHHS from being fully aware of the extent of the need for change,” explained Connor.
The first challenge the department faced was a lack of data input. In its review it discovered all cases were not entered into the state data collection system used to select cases for review. The second obstacle was apparent during a case review. Cases submitted for review did not contain complete information.
“Both of these factors lead to a data sample that did not fully reflect the agency’s practice,” according to Connor.
It was found some cases were not uploaded to the system, while others, uploaded, lacked complete information.
“While the division monitors the Department of Social Services regularly, it relies on accurate data to review. Although the division does not submit warnings to local county departments of social services, there are consistent ongoing meetings and discussions with the local director and leadership to express the concerns that have been identified,” said Connor. “Documentation of case reviews that occur during DHHS onsite visits were submitted to the director and child welfare leadership. This includes any strengths and deficiencies that were identified”.
To date, the search for a Bertie County Department of Social Services Director has received five applications according to Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II.
In the meantime, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) continues to oversee the department until the Bertie County Department of Social Services hires a new director.