A woman who has spent most of her adult life in public service is calling it a career.
District Attorney Valerie Asbell announced Monday evening she is planning to retire at the end of her current term, which expires at the end of this year.
“After much prayer and consideration, I announce today that I am not seeking re-election to the seat of District Attorney in Bertie, Halifax, Hertford and Northampton counties,” she said. “I have loved serving the people of this district for the past twenty-one and a half years as the elected District Attorney and for seven years prior to that as an Assistant District Attorney.”
Asbell said she knew filing was continuing this week, but made her decision final Sunday evening and announced it to her staff Monday.
“This has been a very difficult decision because of my love and passion for serving victims of crime and the citizens,” she said. “I have spent countless hours thinking and praying about this decision and, over the weekend, I came to the conclusion that it is time to retire at the end of this term.
“I have invested my entire career in public service to the victims of crime in this community and I am just grateful that I have been able to serve,” she added. “Now, I know it’s time for me to start a new chapter in my life.”
Asbell said she is thankful for the people she has worked with, especially those in her office.
“It has been a great honor to serve our district and state for twenty-nine and a half years,” Asbell said. “I have had the privilege of working with many wonderful people over the years. None more professional or dedicated than my staff in the District Attorney’s Office.”
Asbell said she was grateful to her constituents.
“I am beyond thankful to my community for allowing me to serve as their District Attorney for the past twenty-one and a half years and I thank God because He has blessed my life beyond measure and chose me to have this opportunity,” she said. Serving as District Attorney has been one of the most wonderful experiences of my life.”
While she is thankful for that opportunity, Asbell said she believes now is the time to step into retirement.
“After twenty-nine and a half years as a prosecutor, it is time for me to retire and allow others to continue the tradition of serving justice, protecting victims and keeping our community safe,” she said. “While I am announcing my retirement today, the fearless professionals of my staff and I will continue to work diligently until my term ends on Dec. 31.”
