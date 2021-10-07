WINDSOR – The juveniles who broke into a building on King Street will be paying for damages to the structure.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said officers have located the three individuals who broke into a building on the corner of King and Granville streets and destroyed property inside.
“The owner of the building simply wanted restitution and that is being provided,” Chief Jackson said. “We have spoken with the young people involved and their parents and believe the situation to be resolved.”
The building, which is located across the street from Rachel’s Bakery and Southern Bank, was broken into and hit by a moving car last week. Structural damage is still being assessed.
