AHOSKIE - Four trustee appointments were announced for Roanoke-Chowan Community College Board of Trustees at their regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 31.
The oath of office was administered by Deborah Morrison, Magistrate, Hertford County District Court, to several trustees.
Dr. Otis Smallwood, Superintendent of Bertie County Schools, was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper as a new trustee to the board to serve a term expiring in 2024.
Three trustees were re-appointed to serve on the board.
Kimberly Turner, who resides in Northampton County, the Director of Human Resources for Hertford County Government, was re-appointed by Gov. Cooper with a term expiring in 2025.
Jeri Pierce, Hertford County, Financial Services Manager at the State Employees Credit Union, was re-appointed by the Hertford County Commissioners to serve until 2025.
Andre Lassiter, who resides in Hertford County, who also serves on the Hertford County Board of Commissioners, was re-appointed by Hertford County Board of Education to serve as a trustee for the college until 2025.
Also during the meeting, the 2021-22 election of officers was conducted. Board members elected Turner to serve as Chairperson and Ronald Gatling to serve as Vice Chairperson for the coming term.
Current members of the Roanoke-Chowan Community College Board of Trustees, in addition to these appointees, include: Jean Matthews, Betty Pugh, Dr. Claudia Richardson, Wendy Ruffin-Barnes, Dr. Mary Ruffin Harrell, John Trent and Albert Vann.
Trustees from are appointed to the college’s board of trustees by the Governor of North Carolina, the Hertford County Board of County Commissioners and Hertford County Board of Education to serve 4-year terms.
For more information about the Board of Trustees, or the degree, diploma, certificate, or continuing education programs at Roanoke-Chowan Community College, call Roanoke-Chowan Community College at 862-1200 or visit the website at www.roanokechowan.edu.