...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Aulander Mayor Larry Drew resigned as the town’s chief official last month citing health concerns.
The resignation was effective immediate.
Currently, Aulander Commissioner Bryan Morings is Mayor Pro-Tem.
Drew has held the top post for the past 13 years and his term does not officially end until 2023.
With the vacancy recently created, the council now must take steps to fill the position.
Per the North Carolina League of Municipalities, first the board will fill the vacant council seat by appointing someone.
The next step for the Aulander Board of Commissioners will be appointing a new mayor to serve the remainder of Drew’s term. If they choose a current commissioner – which is not a requirement – the board will then have to appoint a person to fill that term.
Officials in Aulander said Mr. Drew plans on posting a letter to the citizens on the town’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.