LEWISTON WOODVILLE - A Monday evening shooting has left one person injured and law enforcement searching for help identifying the suspect.
The shooting, which occurred in broad daylight in the middle of Lewiston Woodville, has the sheriff’s office perplexed.
“This shooting has followed the pattern of so many others – no one is talking,” Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said. “It is becoming increasingly frustrating that people want us to solve these crimes, but people who know who did it won’t talk.”
Lewiston Woodville Police Officer Harris Williams was on the scene quickly and found a security guard from a local business administering first aid to the male victim. He was joined by Bertie County Sheriff’s Sgt. Danielle Colon and Deputy Dakota Young.
According to an investigation by Officer Williams and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was standing at the intersection of Main and Church streets in Lewiston Woodville when he was shot by someone in a vehicle.
The victim was shot in the chest and was picked up by Bertie EMS before being airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Matt Roebuck said Officer Williams requested help processing the scene. Maj. Roebuck went to the scene along with Lt. Martin Phelps, Lt. Kevin Johnson, Det. Ronald Rascoe and Det. Brandon Turner to help with the investigation.
“He was shot in broad daylight at an intersection and as of yet, we have not been able to find one witness who will say they saw anything,” Maj. Roebuck said. “We really need anyone who saw anything to get in touch with us.”
The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, according to Maj. Roebuck. Anyone in Lewiston Woodville at the time who saw anything unusual is requested to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.
Sheriff Holley said this wasn’t the first incident in Bertie County or the surrounding region in which there has been a shooting and no one has come forward to share what they may have seen.
“We have had a few of these incidents, as have our neighbors in Hertford and Northampton counties, as well as places all over the United States,” Sheriff Holley said. “We are not going to just sit around and wait.”
Sheriff Holley said he and his counterparts in those counties – Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith, Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes and Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell – are banding together to seek assistance.
“We are going to the federal folks and see if they can provide some assistance, plus we are continuing to work together,” Sheriff Holley said. “These drive-by shootings can’t continue and we are going to do everything in our power to put them to an end.”
Sheriff Holley said the simplest way for the suspects to get arrested is for people who see something to say so.
“We have talked to people – sometimes even victims – who simply will not tell us who was involved, even though they know,” he said. “We are working as hard as we can, but it is a huge hindrance when people know who committed the crime and won’t say anything.”
Sheriff Holley encouraged those who know something to call the sheriff’s office or contact one of the officers.
“We have never asked for someone’s name and that remains true in these circumstances,” he said. “We want the information they can provide. If someone knows something, they can pick up the phone and call us and no one will know who provided the information.”
The victim in Monday’s shooting incident was still in the hospital and had not been interviewed as of Tuesday’s press deadline.
