WINDSOR – Don’t forget Relay for Life.
Relay for Life is Saturday, August 21 from 7:30-9 p.m. at Bertie High School.
This will be a drive up and drive-thru for luminaries event for the second year in a row due to the abundance COVID caution and concerns.
If those attending choose to leave their vehicle the Relay for Life committee is asking those to please wear a mask and social distance from one another.
Line-up for the event will be held start at 7:15 p.m. in the Bertie Middle School parking lot.
The parade of vehicles will then make its way to Bertie High School using the service road between the two schools.
Team participants are being urged to decorate their vehicles with the theme of their team, along with survivors being urged to put a sign on their vehicle with the number of years of survivorship. Teams along with survivors that have decorated or made signs for their cars are encouraged to join the parade.
There will be a series of events following the parade for the ones attending Relay for Life. B&E DJ Services will be playing music at the event.
Bertie High JROTC will be presenting the colors, Sandra Williams will sing the National Anthem with an invocation following. JoAnn Jordan, event chair, will start the welcome and remarks with Bennita Dunham, ACS Senior Manager and Local Dignitaries following.
There will be a recognition of the corporate sponsors for Relay for Life.
Shelly Bowen-Knox will be speaking as the survivor speaker. Little Mr. and Mrs. Relay will be crowned by Mary Ellen Cullipher. Luminaria Ceremony will be presented by Dianne Cowand and to close everyone will be able to drive through and view the luminaries.
Even with COVID Relay for Life personnel are trying top make Relay for Life as normal as they can allowing people to still enjoy the event.
Come out and support the cancer survivors along with honoring loved ones that fought a hard fight against cancer this Saturday, August 21 from 7:30-9 p.m. at Bertie High School, as they would appreciate the love and support.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.