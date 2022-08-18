WINDSOR - The question of who dropped the ball overseeing the procedures at the Bertie County office of Social Services remains unanswered as resumes to fill the vacant director’s position have been received.
Former Bertie County Social Service Director Cindy Perry resigned abruptly on June 24 in light of a June 30 scheduled pre-dismissal conference addressing the possible unlawful signing of Social Service custody orders by the director.
Currently under the temporary supervision of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Bertie County office of child welfare was found to be in a state of disarray by DHHS officials in May.
The DHHS initiated a review of child welfare services after being informed of serious concerns around its practice, delivery and administration of child welfare services, a statement from DHHS said. It went on to say information gathered during the review revealed “a systemic lack of adequate training, supervision and capacity to deliver appropriate child welfare services in accordance with law, rule and policy.”
A spokesperson for the department could not comment on who informed the department, only to say the steps to replace the director are underway.
Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan III understands the need of a well run Social Services Department. The Social Service Department Director reports to the Bertie County Social Service Board.
“It is the responsibility of the Social Services Director to oversee operational and personnel matters for the Department of Social Services,” Vaughan said. “However, the Social Services board establishes policies for programs in conformity with rules and regulations of the Social Services Commission and under the supervision of the Department of Health and Human Services.”
Under state law, the Department of Health and Human Services is required to audit the DSS on a regular basis to make sure operational procedures are being followed. Audits are usually fine toothed analysis of finances, best practices, processes and procedure an agency follows to adhere to governing laws.
“The Director is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the office. The DSS Board is responsible for monitoring and evaluating the performance of the director,” said Vaughan. “The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services is responsible for performing fiscal monitoring of the agency at least once each fiscal year.”
The Bertie Ledger-Advance reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service (NCDHHS) in regards to why the “lack of training, supervision and policy procedures” had not been discovered by the Department during previous audits.
NCDHHA Communications Manager Kelly Haight Connor wrote an email saying, “We are looking into these questions with staff from our Division of Social Services. We will get back to you next week.”
When asked if there were any “Red Flags” or warnings regarding the health of the social services department, county leaders claimed there weren’t any.
“No. The department has undergone several audits by the state and it was the Social Services board’s as well as the county’s understanding that all programs were operating according to regulation,” said Vaughan.
The NCDHHS performed their last audit in December 2021, less than six months prior to their May temporary acquisition of the department’s leadership.
Interim Social Service Director Jack Jones was appointed to oversee the department by the NCDHHS until a new director can be interviewed, vested and hired by the county.
Jones is a NCDHHS veteran.
“I can’t say enough good things about the leadership in Bertie County and how wonderful they are. They have all treated me very nicely and we are all working together to find a new director and straighten things out in the department,” Jones said.
The search for a new director is currently underway and the county, according to Jones has received resumes and will be reviewing them soon.