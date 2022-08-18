WINDSOR - The question of who dropped the ball overseeing the procedures at the Bertie County office of Social Services remains unanswered as resumes to fill the vacant director’s position have been received.

Former Bertie County Social Service Director Cindy Perry resigned abruptly on June 24 in light of a June 30 scheduled pre-dismissal conference addressing the possible unlawful signing of Social Service custody orders by the director.

