WINDSOR - At separate meetings here on May 10 and May 23, the Bertie County Board of Education approved both the relocation of the Bertie Early College High School from its current location of 819 Governor’s Road to the site of the former Bertie High School on at 715 U.S. 13N in Windsor where the current schools administration is housed and the extension of the contract of the school superintendent.
The move of the Early College comes after an analysis done by Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood earlier this year assessing the strengths and weaknesses of such a move and first presented at the Board’s April meeting.
Before a final vote, that had been scheduled for May 10, was taken the board solicited input from county residents with pros and cons on the move and made their final decision on Monday.
Among the suggestions recommended were that BCECHS would be located on the same campus as the Martin Community College CTE programs. Among the annual monetary savings to the budget would include some $76,000 for electricity, $13,400 for water and gas and some $6,300 in other necessities; plus transportation and maintenance costs.
While admitting it would no longer be considered a “community school” as it has been since it first opened as Southwestern High School in the early 60’s, and there would be a loss of school identity with no stand alone campus, Smallwood emphasized most early colleges are not on stand alone campuses.
The superintendent also cited that the move would be an opportunity for students at the Early College and Bertie High School, located across U.S. 13, to collaborate on projects. Community College courses would be offered at the same time for both schools.
The Early College would gain an auditorium and students would be able to participate in certain extra curricular activities such as band, JROTC and the school chorus. It was also noted that there needed to be some updating of the classrooms, additional custodians and since there is no longer a cafeteria on the “old BHS campus,” food would have to be brought in.
Board member Rickey Freeman said current students and staff should be aware of any move before the end of the current school year.
“Most students I spoke with were excited to be much closer to the high school and whatever was available,” Freeman added.
The final item at the May 10 meeting was a vote on a new two-year contract for the superintendent. A two-percent salary increase was recommended for the new deal, with a one percent annual increase retroactive for the previous three years.
“The recommendation would be a current salary of $142,500, with a two percent increase by the board for, among other things, travel allowance, reimbursements, and bonuses for loss of payment totaling $12,664.16,” Freeman read from prepared figures.
The vote on the new contract was 4-1 with members Freeman, Norman Cherry, Christine Dudley, Reba Carlton voting in favor and chairperson Tarsha Dudley voting against.
“No offense to you Dr. Smallwood, but I voted nay because with the economic status we’re in right now we have to be conscious of the taxpayers’ dollars and we have to be conscious of our economy’s role with an unstable funding report at this time,” the chairman said. “I thank you for everything you have done, but I cannot vote in favor at this time.”
