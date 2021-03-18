WINDSOR – James Peele loves Powellsville.
The current mayor of one of Bertie County’s smallest towns says he was talked into running for commissioner, and felt obligated to stand for mayor following a sad period in the town’s history.
But, whatever the reason, Peele has become a tireless advocate for Powellsville and his people.
“I want the best service for our citizens,” he said. “I want us to be an affordable community. I think it’s paramount that Powellsville keeps it’s small-town flavor.”
Peele is profiled in the current edition of Eastern North Carolina Living, and is one of 14 people the magazine profiles for their work championing the communities in which they live.
Eastern North Carolina Living’s “Where the living is good as gold” is a nod to Big Smo and Darius Rucker’s “My Place.” As in the song, the profiles are of people who invite people to come on over to “my place” be that a town, county or just a crossroads.
“We have some people that are just wonderful champions of their communities,” Eastern North Carolina Living Editor Thadd White said. “People like James Peele in Bertie County and Barney Conway in our neighboring Martin County just love their communities. They brag about them and they encourage people to visit or locate in them.”
Conway, who serves as the head of Martin County’s Tourism Development Authority, has become one of the loudest voices in advocacy for Williamston and the entirety of the county. He loves his job, and he loves the people of Martin County.
In addition, the same can be said for Winton’s Libby Jones in next door Hertford County. She has become a force for revitalization of the community and believes in her hometown.
Also next door to Bertie is Northampton County, where readers of Eastern Living will learn about Eugene Taylor. The longtime advocate – with his late brother Bennett – for those without a voice in Northampton County continues every day to push for what is right.
“I am proud to have been able to help people and stand in the gap for them when I’ve been needed,” Taylor said. “I have tried to stand up for what is right – even if I had to stand alone.”
Eastern North Carolina Living’s second edition of 2021 also features stories about James Calhoon (Tyrrell County), Tom Harrison (Washington County) and Lori Medlin (Halifax County) among others.
The Biography features Jamesville Mayor Pro-Tem Willis Williams, who has a long and fascinating story. He has been a champion of his community.
Bertie County’s own Sylvia Hughes is back for another edition of “Grandma’s Kitchen” which includes recipes for oysters. Also in his second edition is Grace & Truth author the Rev. Emanuel Webb Hoggard, who is Pastor of Askewville Assembly of God.
