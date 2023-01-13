ECU Health Bertie sign

ECU Health Bertie Hospital was named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner.

 Contributed Photo/ECU Health

Windsor - ECU Health recently announced ECU Health Bertie Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner for physician engagement by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services.

This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in physician engagement.