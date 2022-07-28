2022 Get With the Guidelines

WINDSOR - ECU Health Bertie Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s SilverPlus Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke quality achievement award.

The award honors the hospital for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

