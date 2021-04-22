Despite a request from the state’s top elections official, delaying municipal elections does not seem to be an idea picking up much steam.
In February, State Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell proposed delaying all municipal elections in North Carolina until 2022 due to the projected late arrival of census data. This is due to some towns being divided into wards or districts which are redrawn after every census.
The U.S. Census Bureau has said final data will likely not be delivered to states until September of this year due to issues with COVID-19. That would affect roughly 62 municipalities set to hold elections this year. Another 500-plus cities and towns would be unaffected.
Bell, however, asked the N.C. General Assembly to delay all municipal elections set for 2021 and move them to the Spring of 2022.
“It is very difficult for voters to understand why one municipality would be having an election while another is not, especially when they’re accustomed to those elections being held at the same time,” she said.
Thus far, however, there is no major push to make the wholesale change Bell has requested.
Two local legislators, Republican Ed Goodwin and Democrat Howard J. Hunter III, said they aren’t sold on the need for sweeping changes in the election format - though they are willing to listen.
Rep. Goodwin said there was a lot of talk about delaying the municipal elections when the original request was made earlier this year, but that most of the momentum for the delay has died down.
“There was a lot of talk about it at first, but there has been no real action,” Rep. Goodwin said. “On my side of the aisle, we haven’t had real discussions about it, but my feeling is if it isn’t broken that bad, leave it alone.”
Rep. Goodwin, however, went on to say he was willing to listen to any concerns and if there were legitimate reasons for delaying the municipal elections, he would consider it.
Rep. Hunter, who sits on the important House Rules Committee, said there has been no discussion yet about Bell’s request to delay all municipal elections.
“We haven’t had any discussions yet, and quite frankly I’m not convinced at this point we need to,” Rep. Hunter said. “I am willing to listen, but I’m not sure I see any need to delay municipal elections for over 500 cities and towns because of a few that we may have to look at because of the census.”
Rep. Hunter said he does believe it’s possible a bill will be filed to delay elections, but can’t see how - at least at this point - that would be in the best interest of voters.
In Bertie County, the following seats would be affected by any change:
* Askewville Mayor;
* Askewville Commissioner (three seats);
* Aulander Commissioner (three seats);
* Colerain Commissioner (three seats);
* Kelford Mayor;
* Kelford Commissioner (five seats);
* Lewiston Woodville Mayor;
* Lewiston Woodville Commissioner (two seats);
* Powellsville Mayor;
* Powellsville Commissioner (three seats);
* Roxobel Mayor;
* Roxobel Commissioner (four seats);
* Windsor Mayor;
* Windsor Commissioner (two seats).
Likely any legislation moving the current elections would allow those currently holding the seats to remain until the next election takes place.