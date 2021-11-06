The municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 was a mixed bag for incumbents.
In Windsor, current Windsor Commissioner Randy K. Whitaker easily won a second term, while incumbents fared less well in contested races in Roxobel, Kelford and Aulander, according to unofficial results.
In Windsor, Whitaker was the leading vote-getter among three candidates for town commissioner. The retired Bertie High School Athletic Director won a second term by garnering 192 votes.
Finishing second was former Bertie County Commissioner L.C. Hoggard III, who garnered 148 votes. David Bunch finished just behind with 144 votes. There was one vote for a write-in candidate.
Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard was successful in his bid for mayor, garnering 271 votes. There were nine write-ins.
Kelford’s three-person mayor’s race was won by current Commissioner Randy D. Robtoy, who was named on 28 ballots. He outdistanced incumbent Mayor Bailey Parker (14) and Kelford Fire Chief Gary Scott Jr. (13).
The race for town board saw enough write-ins to possibly unseat an incumbent commissioner.
Michael A. Johnson Sr. led all vote-getters with 41 votes. He was followed by incumbent John “Timmy” Eaton (33), Ken “K.C.” Cain (29), Jim T. Harrell (21) and Harvey Wayne Bland (14). There were 35 write-in votes, meaning one candidate could be defeated by the write-ins if enough were cast for one person.
The same is true in neighboring Roxobel, where there were 38 write-ins.
Incumbent Commissioner Robert Phelps was the top vote-getter with 44 votes followed by Joseph Pittman (30). Finishing tied were Johnna Browne Lewis and Dillon Pruden with 30 votes each. There are only four commissioners in Roxobel, meaning if a write-in wins, Lewis and Pruden would be tied and state law would require them to “cast lots” which could be a coin flip or drawing straws, etc.
Roxobel Mayor Gary Johnson was re-elected with 53 votes. There were six write-ins.
In Aulander, one of the two commissioners seeking re-election will serve another term. Jason Tinkham received 86 votes, enough to win re-election. Newcomers Jerome Dail Jr. and Renee Benton will join the board with 88 and 83 votes respectively.
Incumbent Aulander Commissioner Jamie Tinkham received 39 votes in a failed bid for a second term. There were 25 write-in votes.
Aulander Mayor Larry Drew was not up for re-election.
Lewiston Woodville Mayor Chris Cordon was easily elected to her first full term, securing 56 votes compared to a lone write-in ballot.
Lewiston District Commissioner DiAnne Bazemore was successful in her unopposed bid for another four-year term with 51 votes. There were three write-in ballots cast.
In the race for Woodville District Commissioner, Linda Gilliam handily won the four-year term, defeating challenger Lee Owens 51-3. There was a single write-in vote.
Powellsville re-elected its entire board – both mayor and commissioners. All were unopposed.
Mayor James Peele received 18 votes. Commissioners Hattie Askew (20), Carlyle Hoggard (15) and Gerald Waters (14) were all re-elected. There were no write-ins cast in Powellsville.
Askewville did the same with Mayor Gloria Bryant (11), Commissioners Michael Baker (11), Carla Pesce (11) and Kay Brantley (8) winning re-election in uncontested races.
In Colerain, Will Fairless and Donald H. Sumer Jr. were elected to four-year terms on the board of commissioners. There were six write-in votes cast. The top vote-getter will be elected to the third spot on the board.
Herbert Copeland was elected to fill an unexpired term on the board with 10 votes. There was a single write-in vote cast.
The election results will be finalized after canvassing, at which time the write-in votes will be released as well.