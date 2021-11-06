Windsor, NC (27983)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.