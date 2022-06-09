As hurricane season begins, Bertie County’s emergency response leaders are urging caution, safety and preparation.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley, Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson and Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer are urging caution for the current Hurricane season.
“The news of even an above-normal hurricane season should have us all thinking about being more prepared,” Sheriff Holley said. “Having said that, it is always vital for our citizens to prepare.”
Sheriff Holley said it is important for adults to take the opportunity to teach children how to call 9-1-1.
“Obviously, we hope there is never a situation when an adult is injured during a storm and a child has to call 9-1-1, but it’s important they know how just in case,” he said. “Teaching the children now will help them if they are ever in that situation.”
Chief Jackson cautioned residents to listen to instructions from emergency personnel and law enforcement.
“If there is an occasion where an evacuation is ordered, leave as soon as possible,” he said. “Avoid flooded roads and watch for washed-out bridges. The law enforcement community in Bertie County will be doing everything possible to help guide citizens to safety if such an incident occurs.”
Chief Barmer said a good practice would also be to have an out-of-state resident or friend on standby as a family contact.
“After a disaster, there are times when it is much easier to call long distance, because they are not dealing with the same storm,” he said. “Make sure everyone in the family knows the name, address and phone number of the contact person so they will know who to get in touch with.”
Bertie Emergency Services Director Mitch Cooper said during a storm it was important to listen to a battery-operated radio or television for official instruction.
“The best way to stay informed is not to count on anything that is powered by electricity,” he said. “When a storm comes through, no one knows how much damage may be done to that kind of infrastructure.”
He added that people should prepare whether they stay in their home or choose to leave.
“If you stay in your home, stay inside and away from windows, skylights and glass doors,” he said. “If you are in a pre-manufactured or mobile home, it is probably wise to head to the shelter before the storm makes landfall.”
Chief Jackson also reminded parents to make sure they kept their children close by in case of an emergency situation.
“Parents should keep their children at least in sight, if not arm’s reach, during a storm,” the chief said. “It is important that if an emergency evacuation of the home occurs, parents have instant access to their children.”
Windsor Fire Chief Josh Kilpatrick reminded people to turn off all major appliances if electricity is lost during the storm.
“If the appliances are off, it will reduce the power surge when electricity is restored,” he said.
Chief Barmer said it is also important for those who have to move around after a storm to follow marked detours.
“If a road is blocked off, there is a reason for it,” he said. “It will mean there is some type of unsafe condition ahead, be that flooding or a tree down or something else. Please heed the signs and follow the detour.”
Cooper reiterated the importance of not driving at all, unless it was necessary.
“We know everyone wants to get out and survey the damage to their own property or to that of their family, friends and neighbors,” he said. “It is important that after a storm people stay off the roads and allow those who need to work to do so.
“There will be emergency crews, police officers, transportation workers, electricity workers and others out trying to restore order,” he said. “The more they are allowed to work undisturbed, the quicker life can return to normal.”
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.