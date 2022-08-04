While many Bertie County business owners are still attempting to recover and reach yearly revenues that were significantly higher pre-2020 there may be light at the end of the struggle.
For area businesses challenged to keep their doors opened and staff employed throughout the COVID Pandemic there is an opportunity to recoup some of those losses.
The Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is a stimulus program designed to assist those businesses that were able to retain their employees during the pandemic. The program was established under the CARES Act and is a refundable tax credit in the form of a government grant, not a loan, that an owner can claim for his or her business.
The ERC is available to both small and mid-sized businesses and is based on qualified wages and healthcare paid to employees. The intention of the program was to encourage businesses to keep employees on their payroll during the pandemic, but many small to medium size businesses are unaware of the program.
Businesses that retained employees can receive up to $26,000 per employee for the 2020 tax year and the first three quarters of 2021. In order to qualify, the business needs to show a decrease in revenue or have suffered a COVID event. There is no limit on funding. A California restaurant owner received almost $800,000 in funds.
According to George Merrick, President of the InFinnGroup, “The program is available to a nail salon with two employees or a manufacturing company with 30 employees or more.”
The credit is available to all eligible employers of any size that paid qualified wages to their employees, however different rules apply to employers with under 100 employees and under 500 employees for certain portions of 2020 and 2021.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, enacted on November 15, 2021, amended section 3134 of the Internal Revenue Code to limit the Employee Retention Credit only to wages paid before October 1, 2021, unless the employer is a recovery startup business.
Despite the expiration date of October 1, 2021, one can still take advantage of the employee retention tax credits if the business is eligible. If one didn’t previously file for the credit they may file for a retroactive ERTC refund.
While the ERC is not considered taxable income, under IRS Section 280C, employer tax credits create a reduction in wages in the amount of the credit. This reduction occurs in the year the wages were paid so, a 2021 credit must be reflected on the 2021 tax return, even if the refund has not yet been received.
According to the most recent information from the IRS, forms that have already been filed should expect to result in a reimbursement somewhere between 6-10 months from the date of filing. Employers, including tax-exempt organizations, are eligible for the credit if they operated a trade or business during calendar year 2020 and experience either: the full or partial suspension of the operation of their trade or business during any calendar quarter because of governmental orders limiting commerce, travel or group meetings due to COVID-19, or a significant decline in gross receipts.
A significant decline in gross receipts begins on the first day of the first calendar quarter of 2020 for which an employer’s gross receipts are less than 50 percent of its gross receipt for the same calendar quarter in 2019.
The significant decline in gross receipts ends on the first day of the first calendar quarter following the calendar quarter in which gross receipts are more than 80 percent of its gross receipts for the same calendar quarter in 2019.
The credit applies to qualified wages (including certain health plan expenses) paid during this period or any calendar quarter in which operations were suspended.
Wages paid to individuals that are related to a more-than-50 percent owner do not count as wages for the ERC. However, wages paid to an owner and the owner’s spouse count for the credit. The bottom line: Only certain wages qualify for the credit. For shareholders, it ultimately comes down to if there is only one shareholder.
While the Internet is packed with companies that process the required paperwork for a fee, business owners should speak with their accounting firms or CPA’s to learn more about the requirements and needed documents to file.
For more information go to: IRS issues guidance regarding the retroactive termination of the Employee Retention Credit and Form 7200, Advance of Employer Credits Due To COVID-19.