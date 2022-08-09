WINDSOR - Temperatures hovering in the mid-90’s didn’t keep the crowd away as hundreds of local Bertie County residents, and some as far away as Greensboro, showed up Saturday for the second annual Bertie Alumni Community Association’s Seafood and Music Festival.
“This heat may be keeping some people away, but we still have a good-sized crowd,” said Alumni President Jackie White, adding “We are pleased with the outcome, so far.”
The event proved successful as hungry guests enjoyed a variety of food from six local food trucks. Whether craving fried chicken, grilled burgers, fried fish sandwiches or hot dogs slathered with chili, onions and relish, palates were pleased under the hot sun with plates provided by Smokin Grillz on Wheels, Top Dogg Catering, Jerry on Wheels, Southern Fried Cuisine, Zing Zing Zest and Flame-N-Soul BBQ.
“These french fries are delicious,” said Marie Stanton, enjoying lunch with her husband, John.
While White was checking out the food trucks, making sure guests had everything they needed, Alumni Association Vice President Frank Mitchell was attending to the car show, which boasted about 20 restored Chevrolets, Mustangs and Fords from the 1960s, 70’s and 80’s.
DJ Smoothzz provided music until 3 p.m. as the Mighty Saints of Soul, an upbeat funk and rock band took the stage and rocked Granville Street, and entertained all who gathered with their soulful renditions.
The association raises money throughout the year to award scholarships to Bertie High School seniors. This year’s scholarships went to Aiden Felton and Canaya Baye, recent graduates of BHS.
“I am going to major in construction management and am very thankful for the scholarship,” Felton said.
Baye plans on using the money for her upcoming year and North Carolina State University.
“I am going to be majoring in Applied Mathematics and this will surely help at N.C. State,” Baye said.
Both students begin classes in the fall.
“We are pleased that we could provide these scholarships. Every year we try to help Bertie High School students with an award. Aiden and Canaya are very deserving and we know it will help them further their education,” said White.
“I want to give a special thanks to the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Lewis Hoggard for providing all the music for the festival. I am already looking forward to next year’s festival,” White added.
All proceeds from the festival benefits the alumni association-nonprofit educational and community program for Bertie High and early college schools and the Bertie community.