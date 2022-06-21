The Bertie County fire that consumed 94 acres of woods off of St. Francis Road near Grabtown Road Monday, was quickly extinguished in just over five hours by Bertie and Hertford County Forest Rangers.
”We had seven guys out there on Monday,” said District Ranger Michael Blake.
The fire was spotted through the air.
“A plane was flying over on a patrol flight and spotted the smoke. They called it into the district and the district called us to let us know there was smoke in the area,” Blake said. “We got out there and we couldn’t find the fire, but saw the smoke. We had to park and walked in.”
The fire began earlier in the day, possibly caused by a lightning strike.
“It was actually two different fires,” Blake explained pointing to a map. “One was here and another here. It was possibly a lighting strike. We had two tractors, one from Hertford County and one from Bertie County. We got the call about 12:30 p.m. and we were leaving at about 5:30 p.m. It took about four hours.”
While the actual acres burned was difficult to judge from the ground, GPS signals estimated the fire burned just under 100 acres.
“It was hard to judge from being on the ground. There is still a little bit of interior smoke from smoldering stumps and smoldering logs, but nothing to be alarmed about. That may happen for a couple more days until we get some rain, but as long as it is in the fire perimeter, we aren’t too concerned about it,” Blake said.
Assistant Bertie County Ranger Trent Mumford walked the perimeter of the fire Tuesday morning and reported the fire’s containment.
“We had some thunderstorms come through and it has been real, real dry, lightning strikes have been starting to come to life,” Blake said.
He said it was fortunate the plane was able to see the blaze.
“If the plane hadn’t spotted the fire, it may still have been burning. Plane 26 is up there right now doing patrol flights. We’ve been getting a lot of calls because of wheat field burns. We’ve been getting a lot of calls, but those are slowing down. Now it’s dealing with the lightning.”
With lightning season upon us, the National Weather service claims strikes will become more frequent and, as a reminder, it may be time to brush up on the 30-30 rule.
After seeing lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors. Suspend activities for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.
If caught in an open area, act quickly to find adequate shelter. It could save your life.
John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.