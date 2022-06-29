The Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the town of Windsor are excited to be hosting this year’s annual Freedom Fireworks event on July 3rd starting at 5:00 pm at the Roanoke-Cashie River Center. This year the event is back and better than ever with an exciting lineup of musicians and vendors wrapping up with fireworks at night.
This year’s entertainment begins at 5 p.m., when people near and far converge at the river center and are able to walk through the exhibits to learn about the ecological and cultural history of Bertie County and the area around the Roanoke and Cashie rivers.
A diverse selection of vendors will also be available for patrons starting at that time, ranging from Y’all Eat Yet, Holiday Concessions, Speller’s Enterprises and Bubba’s Roadside Grill to various items such as jewelry and other trinkets that will be available for purchase.
In addition, the Windsor Farmer’s Market will be open, beginning at 1 p.m.
Starting at 4 p.m, the radio station Magic 95.9 will be broadcasting live from the river center, getting perspectives from attendees. Bill Benjamin will be there personally representing Magic 95.9.
Then, from 5-7 p.m., the rabble rousing DJ Mixin’ Mike will be on the turntables until the R.T. Johnson Band takes over from 7:15 p.m. until dark.
Once the sun goes down, the event gets turned up with the firework display.
This year’s fireworks will be a little different from past years.
Originally, the high category mortar pyrotechnics that were being stored in a Lenoir County facility were unfortunately prematurely detonated which resulted in a fatality and multiple injuries.
The Bertie County display was not the only firework show to be disrupted, many other eastern North Carolina towns and counties have had their events changed and even canceled.
As opposed to the previous years’ fireworks, this year’s display will be notch below what is normally expected, according to Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard.
Despite the circumstances, the town of Windsor and Chamber of Commerce officials jumped into action and secured alternative replacement fireworks through their pyrotechnic supplier.
Hoggard, who also served as Mayor of Windsor, said, “Unfortunately the tragic circumstances in Lenoir County put us in a difficult situation, however working with our fireworks provider we have been able to procure additional replacement fireworks, just not at the same level we normally have. The cancellation of this event was a non-starter. We feel that this event is important to our community and, outside of major rainfall, will happen.”
The event organizers are looking forward to putting on another great celebration of Independence Day on July 3, which symbolizes the liberty and freedoms that Bertie community members embody.