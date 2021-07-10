WINDSOR – Independence Day was celebrated red, white and Bertie style.
Fireworks lit up the sky over the Cashie River and the town of Windsor Saturday night, celebrating America’s Independence.
The Freedom Fireworks were held Saturday, July 3 at the Roanoke Cashie River Center after being rescheduled from the day before due to the possibility of inclement weather.
The gates opened at 4:30 p.m. for spectators, with vendors, entertainment and more.
It was a beautiful sunny evening without a raincloud in sight. A slight breeze made it cooler than a typical hot July evening for the spectators arriving to find the best seat for the show.
“It was a fantastic evening. The weather was beautiful,” said Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard. “We had a great crowd. The crowd was about the same size we have had in years past.”
There were multiple vendors on site and included Y’all Eat Yet, Speller Enterprises, Deep South Hawaiian Ice and others.
They provided a variety of foods including hot and cheesy crab & artichoke dip, famous BBQ loaded trailer fries, funnel cakes, ice cream, shaved Hawaiian ice, sno-cones, sausage and turkey barbecue.
The Windsor Farmer’s Market operated by the Good Shepherd Food opened for the event.
The farmer’s market hosted several vendors, providing fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade canned jellies, fresh baked breads and cookies, curry chicken, shrimp pasta salad and lemonade.
DJ Marvin provided entertainment, and children danced to a variety of today’s country and pop hits.
As night fell, spectators filled the river center and the area surrounding it, and relaxed in chairs and on blankets while they waited for the fireworks show.
Other lined the sides of the streets waiting to watch the show for their cars or homes.
To conclude the evening, fireworks lit up the skies over the river center, amazing spectators of all ages.
There were no problems or injuries during the event. Traffic control and patrol was provided by the Windsor Police Department and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Department.
Bertie County EMS and the Windsor Fire Department were also present were also in case of an emergency.
The town of Windsor and the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce hosts the event each year.