WINDSOR - The time to get a flu shot is now.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) health department locations are now offering flu vaccines to community members by appointment.
“Getting a flu vaccine is something easy people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones and to help reduce the spread of the flu this fall and winter. October is a good time to get vaccinated, but as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination can continue – even in January or later,” said ARHS Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA.
State supplied flu vaccines are available to children six months to 18 years of age who are eligible for the Vaccine for Children program, Medicaid and uninsured pregnant women being served by the local health department in any capacity and clients enrolled in the Be Smart Family Planning program receiving service at the local health department.
Purchased flu vaccines for those six months and older, including the inactivated injectable vaccine and the high dose flu vaccine for adults 65 year old and older, are available.
The cost of the flu vaccine the year will be $40 and the high dose vaccine will be $75. ARHS bills insurance and other payor sources.
“The more people who are vaccinated against the flu are the more people who are protected from the flu. Please continue to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and wash your hands as we move into traditional flu season. The same preventative and safety measures that help protect against COVID-19 are also strategies that help protect you against the the flu in addition to getting the flu vaccine,” Betts added.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have emphasized the added importance of getting a flu vaccine during the 2021-2022 flu season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Flu vaccines have been shown to prevent flu illness and reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5322.
