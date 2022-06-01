WINDSOR – Four inmates at Bertie Correctional Institute are charged with a fellow prison’s murder.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said investigation into the March 29 death of Samajs Short, 24, who was incarcerated at BCI, led to the charging of four fellow inmates in his death.
Those arrested for the death of Short include 35-year-old Dominique Jamil Butler, 26-year-old Tyler Moore, Linwood Hinton Perry, 35, and 25-year-old Dominique James.
Lt. Frank Ratzlaff of the Windsor Police Department reported to Bertie Correctional Institute after having been alerted to an assault with multiple inmates involved, according to the police report.
Three inmates were receiving medical attention and Lt. Ratzlaff was informed the other inmate involved in the incident was deceased.
The Windsor Police Department requested the assistance of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, who joined the probe of the incident.
Lt. Ratzlaff and the SBI agent were able to review the video footage of the incident and, with help from prison officials, identify the inmates involved.
After doing interviews and collecting information, Windsor Police Det. Sgt. Jason Thomas took possession of all evidence.
Following the review of the evidence and video – which showed the inmates involved in stabbing Short to death – warrants were drawn for the suspects.
All four suspects were charged with murder.
James is serving a 21-year, 9-month sentence for second degree murder and Butler is serving a life term for murder. Perry was also incarcerated for 34 years and five months on a first-degree rape charge. Moore was serving two years and three months for assault inflicting serious injury.
Chief Jackson expressed his appreciation to Lt. Ratzlaff and the rest of his staff involved with the investigation and thanked the SBI for providing assistance.