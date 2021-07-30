AULANDER – There will be four candidates competing for a spot on the Aulander Board of Commissioners.
Filing ended Friday, July 16 with four people seeking three available spots on the town board.
Two incumbents – Jason Tinkham and Jamie Tinkham – filed to retain their seats on the board. Two other newcomers will throw their proverbial hats into the ring, including former Town Clerk Renee’ Draper. Also filing is Jerome Dail Jr.
Incumbent Commissioner Jeanette Tinkham did not file for re-election to the board.
The commissioners will be chosen during the November municipal election.
(Editor’s Note: The municipal election filing for the town of Aulander was inadvertently left out of the story in last week’s edition.)