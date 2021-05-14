Four people were injured in a boating accident on the Albemarle Sound Saturday morning.
Senior Wildlife Officer Kyle Barkley said two boats were following one another shortly before 6:30 a.m. when the first boat struck what is believed to be a submerged log in the Sound. The second boat hit the same log moments later.
When each boat hit the log, the motor broke off the boat and landed in the passenger area of the vehicle.
“I do not believe speed was a factor in this case, just a mostly submerged object,” Barkley said.
All four individuals were injured, but two were able to be treated at the scene. The fourth was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville while the fourth was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said he had officers on hand, including Chief Deputy Kenny Perry, with the sheriff’s office boat. He said they were simply on standby for N.C. Wildlife and didn’t deploy the boat.
“It was just a freak accident,” Sheriff Holley said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who were injured.”
