NC MedAssist’s mobile free pharmacy is coming to Bertie and Chowan counties on Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.
The mobile free pharmacy provides individuals and families who are low income with free over-the-counter medicine. NC MedAssist collaborates with community partners to organize free events throughout the state.
Individuals receive items that include, but are not limited to pain relief, cold, cough and flu medicine, allergy and digestive medications, vitamins and even medicines for children. The primary purpose of this event is to identify participants that may qualify for the free prescription pharmacy program.
If a person does not or cannot sign up for the events online, a pre-made bag of over the counter medications will be made available for pickup at the time and site of the event. But pickup can only occur during the hours the event is being held. Due to COVID-19, exchanges or special requests are not allowed. Bags will be given out while supplies last.
The best way to sign up and receive more personalized over the counter medicine is to go to www.medassist.org/mobile and click the link “Learn More” for the county of residence. A sign up sheet will be provided with a list of available medications.
There will be no ID requirements, but participants must be 18 years or older. There are no income requirements and the events are open to all North Carolina residents regardless of county residence or birthplace.
Both events will be held rain or shine, according to Kelly Herr, spokesperson for Vidant Chowan and Vidant Bertie hospitals.
The events will take place as a drive thru event and anyone participating will remain in their vehicle or on foot in the drive thru line. Some events have additional activities going on in conjunction with the medicine giveaway and those activities may require participants to get out of their vehicle to participate.
The Bertie County event will take place at the Cashie Convention Center at 118 County Farm Road in Windsor. Registration for OTC medication for this event will close at 1 p.m. on Monday.
The Chowan County event will take place at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. Registration for OTC medication for this event will close at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
If any residents seek additional information about the events, contact either Vidant Bertie Hospital in Windsor or Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton.