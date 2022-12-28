The coldest holiday temperatures in 40 years did not pass through Bertie County lightly last weekend.
The county’s residents weathered frigid temperatures that dipped into single digit wind chill factors Friday, as an Arctic front with gusts up to 40 mph cleared the way for Santa’s Christmas Eve arrival, Saturday.
While the tailwind may have helped Santa, it caused many travelers and residents pain as pipes froze, tree branches flew and limbs fell on blow up Santas across the county offered high wind waves, before blowing away to neighboring properties and beyond.
Alan Nixon of Nixon’s Plumbing reported over 120 calls for frozen pipes in Chowan and Perquimans counties with a few calls to regular customers in Bertie County as of Tuesday morning.
Nixon’s mother-in-law, Paula Rinehart, said, “The phones have not stopped ringing, we’ve probably topped 140 calls. We are very, very, busy.”
Many county residents kept their fingers crossed Friday hoping the high winds didn’t destroy the annual Hoggard’s Christmas Wonderland of Lights, a Christmas Eve viewing tradition for many for the past 27 years.
“We were ready for it. We knew to take the blow ups, down,” said Herman Hoggard. “We lost a few silhouettes and a tree that we’ve had for 15 years blew down in the back, but not much else got damaged. When you’ve been doing this for 27 years you learn how to get ready for these things. But it was pretty cold out there.”
The Hoggard’s Christmas Wonderland of Lights runs through Jan. 1, 2023.
Wind gusts played havoc with power lines as hundreds of residents reported outages, however, all power had been restored by Tuesday morning, with only one remaining outage.
Bertie Sentry Hardware in Windsor expected to see more customers in need of pipe repair than showed up Tuesday morning.
“We thought we might have more customers needing pipes than actually showed up,” said Anita White. “Things are just beginning to thaw, so we may see more this afternoon. We just got a supply truck in so we’re ready.”
While frozen pipes caused much of the Christmas chaos, warmer temperatures were predicted for the week’s end with New Year’s Eve temperatures approaching the 70 degree mark.