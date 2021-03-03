AULANDER – A fugitive who fled Edgecombe County settled down in the wrong town.
And, thanks to a combined effort of the Aulander Police Department and its neighboring departments, that fugitive is in Bertie-Martin Regional Jail facing charges from multiple entities.
Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer said the investigation began Feb. 12 when he received a call to Family Dollar in town to investigate a shoplifter. By the time he arrived, the person had left the store, but Chief Barmer began reviewing footage of the store’s cameras to figure out the person responsible.
The chief said he saw a black male and black female take items from the store, including seeing the man remove two 12-packs of Corona.
“As I was reviewing the footage, the male suspect I had identified from the tape showed back up at Family Dollar,” the chief said.
The chief met the man at his car, identified himself as a police officer and asked him to step out of the car. As the man was being placed under arrest, he fled on foot.
“Since I was the only officer in town, I told him to stop, but did not chase him for his safety and mine,” Chief Barmer said.
Following the incident, the chief began to investigate the case and identified the suspect as Kendrick Maurice Williams, formerly of Tarboro, who still had outstanding warrants in Edgecombe County. He further learned the suspect now resided at 308 West Main St. Lot No. 4 in Aulander.
Chief Barmer obtained warrants for the arrest of Williams, and a female at the same residence – Cherri Campbell – who had been identified as the female suspect in the shoplifting from Family Dollar.
On Sunday, the Aulander Police Department requested assistance from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and Deputies Tyrone Ruffin, Dakota Young and Colter Lipscomb reported to Aulander to help serve the warrants.
“Deputy Lipscomb and I went to the back of the home and Deputies Ruffin and Young went to the front,” Chief Barmer said. “When Mr. Williams realized the officers were at the front, he attempted to exit the back door, but saw us and returned inside the home where he locked the door and barricaded himself.”
Officer Ruffin announced the presence of law enforcement and told Williams to surrender himself, but the suspect refused.
At that time, Windsor Police Officer Jessie Mizelle and Ahoskie Police Officer Joey Parker went to Aulander to join the other officers.
“He still refused to come out and we did not want to risk damage to the home or injury to him or ourselves,” Chief Barmer said. “I contacted Chief (Troy) Fitzhugh and asked for the use of Sgt. Clifton Whidbee and his K-9, Rico, and they were dispatched to Aulander.”
Chief Barmer said once the suspect heard the dog barking, he immediately surrendered asking officers not to let the dog bite him. Once he surrendered, Williams was taken into custody without further incident.
Once law enforcement entered the home, they also arrested Campbell. Her juvenile child was given to his grandmother’s care.
Williams is under a $5,000 secured bond and a $485 cash bond facing charges in both counties. His Bertie County charges include misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer, and resist, obstruct and delay of an officer. In Edgecombe County, his charges include communicating threats, resisting a public officer, violation of a court order assault on a female, driving while license revoked and failure to burn headlights.
Campbell was placed under a $1,000 secured bond for resist, obstruct and delay of an officer and misdemeanor larceny.
Chief Barmer expressed his appreciation for those who assisted in the arrests.
“Thank you to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley, Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson and Ahoskie Police Chief Troy Fitzhugh for allowing their officers to assist,” Chief Barmer said. “As I always say, when you are in a small town it helps to have neighbors that are always by your side and ready to assist.”