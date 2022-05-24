AULANDER – One man’s time out of jail lasted a mere 10 days.
Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer said he arrested Trevon Futrell, 21, on two felony counts less than two weeks after he was released from being incarcerated.
Chief Barmer said he was dispatched to a vacant home on South Commerce Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20 after the owner of the domicile reported it had been broken into.
“I arrived at the residence along with Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Bond,” Chief Barmer said. “I entered the home and spoke to the owner, who advised me someone had broken in and stolen some items. In fact, the owner believed the person was squatting at the residence.”
Chief Barmer said there were items there that led investigators to the conclusion the person was sleeping in the home. He said investigation allowed them to find a wallet which belonged to Futrell in which an identification card was located.
In addition, he found paperwork from Futrell’s recent release and information from probation and parole. Other items located included a shirt Chief Barmer knew Futrell had been wearing just days before.
Following the gathering of evidence, Chief Barmer contacted the Probation and Parole offices in Bertie and Martin counties.
“It was determined at that time that Mr. Futrell had been supposed to report to his parole officer, but failed to do so,” the chief said. “At that time, it was determined that Martin County Probation and Parole was going to charge him with a violation of his probation.”
Chief Barmer located Futrell and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny. At the time of his arrest, he reportedly admitted to sleeping in the home that was broken into.
He was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and was to be served later in the day with the warrant from Martin County.
“As always, I’m thankful to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley and his staff, specifically Deputy Bond, for their assistance,” Chief Barmer said. “Working together is always a benefit to our citizens.”