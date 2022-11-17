If a son or daughter happens to come home with paint on their hands numerous times, it may not be because they’re sloppy in art class.
If the colors red or blue seem to develop as a fashion statement more frequently than in the past, and if a child’s wardrobe is becoming a monotone selection of one of these colors, don’t assume it’s because they found fashion. It may be gang fashion, but that’s not a fashionable thing.
The take-away message from last Thursday evening’s Gang and Gun Violence Forum at Bertie High School was gang affiliation can best be spotted by parents, grandparents and siblings, at home, sooner than anywhere else in children’s lives. Parents are on the front line of gang prevention.
However, they are not alone.
That was the foundation of the presentation sponsored by Bertie High School, the Bertie County Board of Education and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office as Bertie County community leaders, law enforcement experts, parents, students and concerned community residents participated in a comprehensive community initiative focused on anti-gang and gun violence.
According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Otis Smallwood there have been approximately 22 fights on school campuses since the school year began.
While the most recent analysis of North Carolina GangNET Data, published in 2013, listed Bertie County as having ‘no gangs,’ there is evidence of gangs and gang violence within the county, albeit on a small scale.
The evening focused on proactive discussions, pinpointing gang awareness, parental guidance, mental health support along with designing and implementing a positive intervention plan. Gun violence in schools across the country is increasing daily, however, Bertie County Schools has not experienced a serious incident in recent past years.
According to Bertie County Sheriff’s Major Matt Roebuck, everyone needs to be aware of the problem and the pro-active solutions in order to curb gang violence and affiliation.
With over 16 years experience with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, Roebuck is more than familiar with gangs and recognizing their signs.
There are three goals that parents and communities should enact in order to reduce the negative impact of gangs in the community and the violence they create, according to Roebuck.
“Raise your gang awareness level, supervise your children and get involved with them, the community and the neighborhood,” explained Roebuck.
A gang, in criminal terms, is a group of people who want to be seen as different from others and want others to perceive them as a distinct group. The group is organized, has leadership and is committing criminal acts in the community.
“Gang membership is not in and of itself illegal. However, when the ‘youth group’ turns to criminal activity everyone becomes a loser. Gangs establish a reputation by the types and severity of the crimes they commit. The more heinous the crime, the more ‘juice’ or reputation or respect the gang and its members get,” said Roebuck.
While males are the primary target of gang recruiters, female gang membership is also skyrocketing, according to national data. Current trends are that specific female gangs are emerging all over the nation and are often in support roles carrying weapons and drugs.
In light of the ongoing gang violence and threats to safety that we now endure in schools, local leaders in Bertie County initiated the discussion addressing responses, issues and behaviors that tend to lead to gang behavior in our schools and community.
School officials realize there are issues with gangs and gang affiliation in the community and believe taking a proactive approach to these situations will prevent what happens in the community from spilling over into the schools.
Law enforcement leaders also realize schools are impacted by issues in the community, and addressing these topics will move the problems to the forefront. Despite best efforts and practices, officials understand educators cannot solve these problems without enlisting the help of the entire community.
Aside from the gang awareness session, Dr. Lakeisha Walker addressed the need for mental health services and how these play an important role in today’s teenage world.
Bertie school counselor Teinesha Smallwood explained the importance parental guidance and awareness plays in directing children in the current environment.
Facing issues head on before they become problems is part of the strategy outlined at the seminar. Working with the local community, engaging city leaders and clergy officials while partnering with social service agencies and addressing gang-related issues at multiple levels is all part of the strategic plan.
“Together, we will collaborate and make strategic strides that will not only bridge the gap between the schools and the community but will also help move this district in a consistently positive direction,” said Dr. Otis Smallwood.