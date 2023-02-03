Bertie County Elementary school students are getting a ‘kick’ out of discipline. That’s the focus of a recently adopted course dealing with the disciplines taught through non-contact martial arts.
The purpose of the course is to teach the disciplines needed for gang prevention.
The need for programs focused on youth and gang prevention along with awareness that gangs do exist in Bertie County, has been the topic of discussion at recent school district sponsored forums over the past three months.
The purpose of these meetings is becoming more apparent with the recent increase in regional shootings and a non-random homicide in Edenton last week.
The district is attempting to develop proactive programs targeting gang prevention.
The new course works on the philosophy that bullies and gang leaders target young people they perceive as timid and under confident, therefore instilling confidence and self control will tend to fend off bullies.
This is the philosophy of the program’s developer, Bertie County resident Bob Melton. His organization, Eastern North Carolina Youth Coalition has developed a discipline-based Martial Arts program that uses the training to teach discipline. Melton believes that discipline is the foundation for success in life.
“It’s discipline, discipline, discipline,” professes Melton, himself a Black Belt many times over. “Discipline saves lives. With discipline you can do anything, Without it, you’re done.
“First and foremost, the main goal is to boost a child’s confidence to make them less likely a target. We teach certain techniques that can be said and done to make bullies leave. We also teach other strategies that children can use to avoid bullying situations,” Melton added. “We also teach self-defense techniques in case your child is forced to defend themselves.”
For the most part, the skill begins from the outside.
Currently the non-contact Martial Arts class is being taught at Windsor, Colerain and West Bertie elementary schools to students ages six through 11.
The students are provided materials focusing on discipline, goal setting, decision making and planning, as well as learning the physical moves and techniques of martial arts. This approach allows the students to gain competencies in self-control, understand how to weigh consequences and also discipline the self to make choices that are right, explains Melton.
“There is no quick fix to this problem, nor any other crime. I feel the emphasis needs to be towards a proactive approach. Once a person joins a gang or starts to commit crimes, it is too late. Chances are much greater in reducing this crime if you start before they join the gangs or start to commit crimes.”
He developed the curriculum realizing the foundation for gang success may be dysfunction.
“I do not like the word dysfunctional, although that is a major problem. Dysfunctional living situations do not lend themselves to teaching discipline. Discipline is what it takes to keep kids on the right track. And, we do not teach fighting. We are non-contact Martial Arts. Martial Arts is about discipline and repetitiveness and doing the same moves over and over,” claims Melton.
According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, ‘longer training of Martial Arts was associated with lower levels of aggressiveness, stress reduction and helped to alleviate bullying in children.”
Melton also believes the moves he teaches in Martial Arts are based on self defense, not aggression.
“A person learns to fight to keep from fighting. It’s self control and discipline. That’s the foundation for success,” said the instructor.
Currently, Melton classes are offered twice weekly and may expand to other schools. For more information you can contact the Eastern North Carolina Youth Coalition at 252-325-2979.