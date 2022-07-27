WINDSOR - Bertie County may be new to Edward Godfrey, but farming isn’t.
As the new Bertie County N.C. Extension Agent, Godfrey knows farming is in his blood.
“I am not a native of Bertie County. I grew up in Currituck County, in Moyock and I farmed with my family from 1999 until 2008.,” the NCSU graduate said.
With a bachelors of science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering that he was awarded in 2010 and the master in Biological Engineering that he obtained in 2012 from the same university, Godfrey arrives full of knowledge, desire and drive that can help the agricultural workers in the county.
Aside from his degrees, his 11 years as a research associate and assistant at NCSU in the Biological and Agricultural Engineering department and another year as a research associate in Plant and Microbial Biology at NCSU have packed his toolbox with the needed knowledge to make a difference.
“Most of my time spent at NCSU, outside of pursuing my education, was in research and primarily focusing on bioenergy crop production in sorghum, camelina, miscanthus and switchgrass, along with harvest mechanization and bioenergy crop conversion to higher valued products,“ said Godfrey.
Proudly wearing his farming stripes on his sleeve, he explains that in 2018 he took a more active role in his family’s farming operation, which currently operates in Currituck and Camden counties.
He is not, however, unfamiliar with extension work.
“During my time conducting research at NCSU, I was engaged in some extension work. Primarily putting on or participating in field days. Those events were always something I enjoyed doing and I also enjoyed listening to people talk about their farming practices and helping them solve problems,” explained Godfrey.
In 2022, due to budget cutbacks, the resources for funding his research position at NCSU came to an end. He began looking for new opportunities. One of his goals was to find a position that placed him closer to his family and brought him back to eastern North Carolina.
“My family has a long history of farming in eastern North Carolina. One might say it is in our blood. Some of my earliest memories are of farming or being around farm machinery and I suspect that I got my degrees in Biological and Agricultural Engineering because of those memories,” Godfrey said.
“I’ve always been driven to serve,” the agent added. “In my previous position I got to serve undergraduate students at NCSU through my advisement of the Pack Pullers one-quarter scale tractor team, and those progressing through their Senior Design coursework in Biological and Agricultural Engineering.”
Godfrey also served the rest of North Carolina through the research he conducted and the dissemination of that knowledge. He enjoys using data to increase his knowledge base and research that allows him the opportunity to help others.
“I often found myself talking with growers about their struggles and desires and trying to help them find solutions to their problems. So, moving into extension was a natural fit. On top of that, I have been blessed with an amazing family and extended family, and because of them and their hard work I have the luxury to pursue service to the community.”
Currently, Godfrey’s major challenge is becoming familiar with Bertie County and its citizens. Aside from that, the challenges that farmers and the citizens of Bertie County face today are also obstacles that he hopes he can help with. He prides himself in not only being an Agricultural Extension Agent, but also being a farmer.
Citing one of the major concerns in today’s farming community is the onslaught of challenges, including the weather, the cost of inputs, and market volatility that local farmers face.
Another major concern for Godfrey, and one he hopes to help with, is that every farmer has to deal with the public perception surrounding farming as a profession, how food gets from the farm to the table, and what is involved to be a farmer or rancher.
“I’ve said this on many occasions, what is public opinion today will be policy tomorrow and something to deal with for generations to come. Helping farmers and non-farmers engage one another and gain mutual understandings will help ensure that effective and meaningful policies are put in place in the future,” he said.
Realizing Bertie County is large and diverse with differing needs depending on location, he believes it helps to have a good team around, supporting and helping to get his feet on the ground.
Viewing residential spread as one form of duress challenging the “family farm,” Godfrey is hopeful the rapid conversion of farmland into residential spaces will not impede the county’s farmers.
“No new farmland is being made or created today, and we need to preserve those spaces we currently have for future generations. As world populations grow the pressure exerted on the farm or agribusiness in general, to perform and perform well will only increase. But that pressure will increase more rapidly if farmable acres decrease. This is an issue that the citizens of Bertie County, North Carolina, and the world face together,” Godfrey professed.
“I want the farmers and citizens of Bertie County to know that I’m here to serve them,” Godfrey closed. “I hope that I can provide a service worthy of the position. I want them to also know that they can reach out to me at any time and my door is always open.”
John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.