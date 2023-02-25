Thursday was a monumental day for Bertie County and the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
The lifeline for many food challenged residents moved to its new location at 819 Governors Road in Windsor with the help of volunteers from the Windsor Food Lion and The Food Bank of Albemarle.
The new Good Shepherd Food Pantry (GSFP) home is one that may be familiar to many residents, it’s the former Southwestern school and, most recently, Bertie Early College.
The move was made possible by an agreement reached in January between the Bertie County School District and the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. The building was acquired by the county after the commissioners were notified the school district wanted to sell or transfer the building.
The county had been in previous discussions with the Carolina Repair Ministry, a local non profit about locating in Bertie County. When the opportunity arose to acquire the former school, the county acted quickly since they already had a tenant for the building and the food pantry had outgrown its current location.
Under the lease agreement, Carolina Repair Ministry will hold the primary lease and sublease a substantial portion of the building to GSFP enabling the nonprofit to expand.
According to GSFP Director Deborah Freeman, the new space is almost 10 times larger than the current North King Street location.
The expansion will allow Freeman and her long list of volunteers the room to grow, organize and become more efficient. On the second and third Saturday’s of the month — GSFP distribution days — the North King Street corridor was filled with a lineup of cars, pallets of carrots, Jimmy Mizelle produce and enough volunteers to field a football game or two.
Those challenges are in the rearview mirror.
However, it goes without saying, new challenges for the food bank are on the horizon, as anyone who has moved, knows.
The food bank is in need of furniture, tables, carts and file cabinets. The office furniture they are currently using belongs to the county and they are in need of more.
The nonprofit is also in need of financial donations.
“Our financial need of $50,000 to build a parking area to hold the approximately 500-plus cars served during our distribution days is one of our top priorities now,” said Freeman, who works effortlessly to drive the pantry’s needs forward.
“The GSFP board and myself are so grateful for the many dedicated and committed volunteers that do the hard work, in all weather conditions to help Good Shepherd do what we do, serve Bertie families,” said Freeman. “Once the word spread in the community that we are finally moving to a larger space, the outpouring of love and support is tremendous. It is such a blessing to experience this genuine gratitude and well wishes from our Bertie community.”
Now that the pantry has moved, Freeman wants everyone to know there will be no down time.
“The need in Bertie has no down time. We won’t either,” said the director.
“We plan to open on our regularly scheduled distribution days March 11 and 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
Aside from receiving moving help from Food Lion volunteers, the GSFP receives numerous donations from the grocery chain. Their donations of fresh and perishable foods four times a week go to support monthly distributions done twice a month.
Throughout 2022 over 10,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables were distributed to families each month. Volunteers contribute over 203 hours each month of their time and the Good Shepherd Food Pantry continues to serve an average of 550 families each month from the nine towns within Bertie County. That includes 183 children under the age of 18 and 253 seniors over the age of 65. In 2022, GSFP distributed a total of 300,000 pounds of food.
“The men and women who serve on the Board of Directors of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry represent a cross section of the business and professional community across Eastern North Carolina, particularly Bertie,” said Freeman. “We recognize the value of every donation, and we work diligently to use every resource we have to feed the hungry men, women and children of Bertie County.”
Those who need food assistance outside of what’s provided at the Good Shepherd Food Pantry’s Saturday distributions, can reach out by calling 252-484-3889 or by sending an email at goodshepherdfoodpantry@gmail.com.
