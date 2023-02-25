A Moving Picture of Good Shepherd

The Good Shepherd Food Pantry will no longer be confined to its small quarters on North King Street after making the move to the old Southwestern school on Governor’s Road.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

Thursday was a monumental day for Bertie County and the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.

The lifeline for many food challenged residents moved to its new location at 819 Governors Road in Windsor with the help of volunteers from the Windsor Food Lion and The Food Bank of Albemarle.

