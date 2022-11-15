Good Shepherd Holiday

Good Shepherd Director Debbie Freeman stands next to a recent produce delivery.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

While inflation is slowing according to economic indicators, it will not be dropping quickly enough for those Bertie County residents struggling to feed their families this Thanksgiving holiday.

However, there is hope for those in need. If this past Saturday was an indication of what is on the holiday season horizon, the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in Windsor is going to be a busy place from now until the New Year.

