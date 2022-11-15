While inflation is slowing according to economic indicators, it will not be dropping quickly enough for those Bertie County residents struggling to feed their families this Thanksgiving holiday.
However, there is hope for those in need. If this past Saturday was an indication of what is on the holiday season horizon, the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in Windsor is going to be a busy place from now until the New Year.
“This has been an amazing day. Look at these volunteers. I can’t thank them enough,” said Good Shepherd Director Debbie Freeman on Saturday morning as she watched volunteers load groceries into the trunks of over 700 cars. “We fed a lot of families today. I have to thank Jim Mizelle and Wallace Jones for their produce.”
A trailer packed with freshly picked bright green Collards compliments of Jimmy Mizelle Farms disappeared as though Copperfield were on the property at 1008 North King Street in Windsor, as volunteers loaded shopping carts filled with enough ingredients to feed hungry families.
Freeman was looking forward to the upcoming weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We expect to be very busy next Saturday. We don’t know what to expect, but it will be big,” said Freeman.
Distribution hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In light of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Windsor Farmers Market will also be reopening on Friday, Nov. 18, for the day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are opening so families will be able to get quality, fresh produce and other items for their family’s holiday celebration,” Bazemore said.
The market will highlight numerous vendors. Laura Burden of Laura’s Pickles, a market favorite, will be on hand with her famous Watermelon Rind Pickles for the holidays.
Hope’s Kreations, Brenda’s Kitchen and Freeman’s Holiday Shopping will be on hand, along with Bertie High School’s FFA. There will also be produce from Mizelle Farms, and various other producers. Proceeds from the market are directed to the GSFP.
The Good Shepherd Food Pantry is Bertie County’s go-to organization for those facing food insecurity and in need of assistance.
While the need in Bertie County is increasing monthly, so is the pantry’s food distribution.
The 700 families that received baskets this past Saturday is a substantial increase from the 300-plus families that had been in line just months earlier.
“The response has been amazing,” said Food Pantry Director Deborah Freeman. “We are seeing more people every month.”
Donations are a major portion of GSFP receives numerous donations from Food Lion, Harris Teeter and Perdue Foods. Donations of fresh and perishable foods support the monthly distributions done twice a month.
Throughout 2021 over 10,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables were distributed to families each month. Volunteers contribute over 203 hours each month of their time and the Good Shepherd Food Pantry continues to serve an average of 550 families each month from the nine towns within Bertie County. That includes 183 children under the age of 18 and 253 seniors over the age of 65. In 2021 GSFP distributed a total of 300,000 pounds of food.
“The men and women who serve on the Board of Directors of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry represent a cross section of the business and professional community across Eastern North Carolina, particularly Bertie,” said Freeman. “We recognize the value of every donation, and we work diligently to use every resource we have to feed the hungry men, women and children of Bertie County.
“If you need food assistance outside of what’s provided at the Good Shepherd Food Pantry’s Saturday distributions, do not hesitate to reach out by calling 252 — 484 — 3889 or by sending an email at goodshepherdfoodpantry@gmail.com,” said Freeman.
Anyone with questions about the operations of GSFP, or would like to learn more or volunteers contact them at 252-484-3889.