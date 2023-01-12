N.C. Governor Roy Cooper appointed Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin to the North Carolina Juvenile Justice Planning Committee last month.
Ruffin will serve as the County Sheriff Department representative.
“I am excited and honored to have been appointed by Governor Cooper to the Juvenile Justice Planning Committee. I am looking forward to contributing to the success of this committee,” said Ruffin.
The Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee was established in 2017 as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act. This 21-member committee, staffed by the Juvenile Justice Section with DPS, is responsible for planning for the changes involved in the implementation of “Raise the Age” in North Carolina.
The Juvenile Justice Planning Committee is the longest-standing committee of the Governor’s Crime Commission. Its mission, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety:
“To provide resources for youth who are at-risk of becoming delinquent due to individual, school, family, peer or community factors. These resources will also provide services for youth who are delinquent, undisciplined, or involved in the juvenile court process from intake through aftercare.”
The Crime Commission advises the governor and North Carolina legislators on crime and justice issues. The committee focuses on providing resources for juveniles involved in the justice system and programs for at-risk youth.
