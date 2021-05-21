RALEIGH - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Armin Trevon Cherry, age 20.
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Armin Trevon Cherry was shot and killed while sitting in a car in a driveway at 421 South Catherine Creek Road in Ahoskie, North Carolina. Mr. Cherry was ambushed from what appears to be multiple suspects with multiple firearms as he sat in the passenger seat.
Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.