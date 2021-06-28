Eddie Graham, an Elizabeth City police detective who made an unsuccessful run for Pasquotank sheriff three years ago, plans to make a second bid next year.
Graham, a Bertie County native, said in a press release Thursday that he plans to formally announce his campaign for sheriff at a press conference Tuesday on the steps of the Pasquotank Courthouse. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Graham won the Democratic nomination for sheriff over several candidates in 2018 but lost the November election to Republican Tommy Wooten, then a sergeant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, by 943 votes.
Wooten has already announced his plan to seek re-election to another four-year term next year.
Reached Thursday afternoon, Graham said he could not discuss his announcement because he was on duty. He said he would talk about his bid for sheriff on Friday.
In an email, Wooten congratulated Graham for “putting his name in the hat” for sheriff.
“It takes a lot of work to run for any office,” Wooten said. “It’s great to have people that are willing to be leaders in our community. I look forward to a good clean race.”
According to a press release, Graham has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement in both Bertie County and Elizabeth City. He also was a former police commissioner for the town of Lewiston-Woodville.
He also is a member of numerous civic and law enforcement support organizations, his press release states.