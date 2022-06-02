If anyone thinks the new Aulander Splash Pad is just for kids, think again.
Officials from the town of Aulander and Bertie County, residents and youngsters, alike gathered Saturday for the anxiously-awaited grand opening of the Aulander Splash Pad. Mayor Larry Drew cut the ceremonial ribbon and deemed the Splash Pad officially opened. The Mayor went on to thank all those involved in the project.
And, while everyone was appropriately dressed for a Ribbon Cutting, nobody expected what was to follow. Simply, splash pad, fun.
While Aulander resident Adelynn Hollis unofficially walked on the wild side and waved her hand over the automatic sensor to turn the water on — in five minute intervals – Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer experienced the Splash Pad first hand as he walked under a suspended bucket of water, just full enough to tilt over the chief’s unsuspecting head.
That added to the excitement of the crowd as the splash pads numerous high end water toys went into action.
Mayor Drew realized his position was in the direct line of fire as Chief Barmer took to the firehose-styled apparatus to test his firefighting skills. The mayor’s shoes quickly came off and he joined in on the splash pad fun, officially christening the project by getting a bit splashed.
Eventually, as the day heated up, the splash pad became busier with children and adults alike.
The project was the culmination of the three-year NC PARTF (Parks and Recreation Trust Fund) Grant requirement. The project began in 2018 and the close-out review was last October, however, because of COVID the town decided to winterize the splash pad and officially open it on Saturday,
The splash pad is only one of the improvements made through the grant. Some of the other items that residents will notice are: new lights at the ball field, new lights at the walking track, a new public address system to operate between the ball field and inside the gym so that those in the gym can hear announcements being made on the ball field along with fold away bleachers.
One of the challenges facing coaches were the basketball goals, according to Aulander Commissioner Bobbie Parker.
“We now have easily attached and removable basketball goals for current goals in the gym for use with younger children, and physically challenged individuals. These were a huge success in the summer YMCA Youth Basketball Program,” she said.
“Bathrooms in the gym have been made more handicapped accessible and there is a new batting cage net for the ballpark,” Parker added.
And while those new items may have been needed, from the looks of the crowd, some damp, some soaked, some contemplating their next step, nothing compares to the fun that Aulander’s can have at the Splash Pad.
