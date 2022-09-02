For rural Bertie County residents anxious to connect to broadband Internet service, there may be hope on the horizon.
Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum Cable, was recently awarded a GREAT Grant totaling $778,000.00 for expansion of rural Internet service in Bertie County.
GREAT Grants are awarded under North Carolina’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program. These grants fund the deployment of broadband within unserved areas of economically distressed counties. Bertie County falls into that category.
The grants help bring high-speed internet to thousands of North Carolinians, businesses and farms in the most rural and remote areas of the state. These areas include both Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties as well as rural census tracts located in development Tier 3 areas that are currently served by less than 25 megabytes per second download and three megabytes per second upload speeds.
In a presentation to the Bertie County Commissioners last week, Eric Collins Director of Government Affairs for Spectrum outlined the criteria of the $778,000 award.
“Over the past two years, during the pandemic we have realized a lack of Broadband in Bertie County. One of the things we do as a company is to seek grants and funding in these rural service areas,” said Collins. “We are putting forth a lot of development. Charter has committed a lot of funding to building out those areas as well. Rural areas are difficult to build. The numbers do not add up. That’s why it is important for Grant funding.”
Under the North Carolina Great Grant, 478 households in rural areas will have broadband available to them in their areas.
These state-funded programs are available to private broadband service providers and are designed to connect these areas with broadband as quickly as possible.
“Spectrum Cable has recently been awarded numerous substantial grants in order to provide cable services to areas currently without Internet service throughout the state,” stated Collins.
The area to be serviced is southwest of Colerain.
“One of the things we look towards as a company is fulfilling the needs of the community. Lack of access to broadband is a problem we look to solve. One of our focuses has been to take advantage of grants, especially in Bertie County, where it is so rural,” said Collins.
Over the last two years during the pandemic, the need for Broadband became essential.
Lack of access to broadband in rural counties became more apparent throughout COVID as many people relied on Internet services for grocery delivery, prescription filling and education.
“The GREAT Grant program and Charter Communications has been putting across a lot of funding to building out rural areas as well,” Collins said.
The Great Grant is a matching funds grant and the Bertie County Board previously approved approximately $250,000 in matching funds for Broadband expansion in the 2022-2023 budget.
Bertie County Board Chairman John Trent voiced concerns over the size of the grant and the matching funds needed from the county. The fact that Spectrum had not presented to the board previously also disturbed Trent.
“This is taking us way back. Our match funding was a bunch cheaper than what your match is now. We budgeted money for a much smaller match. When it comes to the match funds yours is a lot more. With the two presenters we did have, our match is a hell of a lot cheaper than what your match is. We have already budgeted for the other presenters and now you come along, with this grant and our match is a lot higher,” said Trent.
He continued, “When we did budgeting in June, we budgeted for the smaller match for the people we signed a letter of intent with. And then for the first application you are $778,000. Our match is about a half million dollars less than this match,” said Trent.
The board welcomed the Grant, but claimed they would have been better prepared if they knew Spectrum had expected to win the grant. They would have left a larger pot of resources in the budget, according to Trent.
According to Collins, there are other Grant Funds available that Charter Communications will be researching and possibly pursuing.
Currently the Spectrum plan is to complete this phase of the project within two years.