FORT HUACHUCA, AZ - Anthony R. Hale, Commander, United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Arizona was promoted to the rank of Major General during a March 5 ceremony at the CW2 Christopher G. Nason Military Intelligence Library and Museum, Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
The ceremony was hosted by General Austin Scott Miller, Commander, NATO Resolute Support Mission and United States Forces-Afghanistan. General (Retired) George W. Casey, 36th Chief of Staff Army, presided over the ceremony via Microsoft Teams from Ithaca, New York.
The ceremony was broadcast live on Facebook and was attended by a small group of staff and local leaders.
Miller said, “it’s important to our military that we promote leaders like Tony, who are not only competent in their skills, but have a people touch…that we promote people who lead by example and take care of people”.
Casey praised Hale, saying, “I have watched him grow into a leader with vision, courage and character. The traits I believe we need in all general officers. He has the vision to see around corners; the courage to act with conviction in the face of uncertainty and risk; and the character to do the right thing in difficult times”.
Hale is a native of Aulander and a graduate of North Carolina State University.
He previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence for the NATO Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan; Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, United States Special Operations Command; Director of Intelligence, Joint Special Operations Command; and Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, United States Army Forces Command. He also commanded the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade at Ft. Meade, MD and the 519th Military Intelligence Battalion at Ft. Bragg, NC.
Operational deployments include: Operation Joint Endeavor and Joint Forge (Bosnia); Operation Joint Guardian (Kosovo); Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan); Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Operation Resolute Support (Afghanistan).
Major General Hale is the grandson of the late Thomas and Margaret Hale of Aulander and the late Robert and Geraldine Brantley of Center Grove. He is the son of Tommy and Liz Hale of Aulander. He is married to the former Stacey Renee Tayloe of Ahoskie.
Hale assumed command at Fort Huachuca in August 2020.