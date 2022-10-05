This year’s Aulander Harvest Fest is opening its doors at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8 and appears to be making up for the two- year hiatus due to COVID.

Since its 2014 inception when it was originally called the Aulander Peanut Fest, the event was held for the residents to celebrate the yearly peanut harvest. The town of Aulander changed the name of the event to the Aulander Harvest Fest once Golden Peanut ceased Aulander operations.

