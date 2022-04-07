...AREAS OF DENSE MARINE FOG TONIGHT...
Areas of dense fog has developed across the waters adjacent to
the northern Outer Banks with visibilities dropping to 1 mile or
less at times. Easterly flow will advect the fog into the
Albemarle Sound and Alligator River over the next few hours.
Conditions are expected to improve toward daybreak.
Mariners are urged to slow down and keep a look out for other
vessels, buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.
Brian Harvill, President of Vidant Bertie and Chowan Hospitals, was recently named one of the “67 rural hospital CEOs to know” in Becker’s Hospital Review.
The list, which was published in February, highlighted top executives from rural hospitals across the U.S.
“The executives featured on this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible,” Becker’s said in a press release. “While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving.”
Harvill has served as president for the last three years at the two hospitals and amassed an impressive resume in executive leadership with Vidant for ten years. His career in the healthcare industry has spanned almost 30 years.
While leading both Vidant Chowan and Vidant Bertie, Harvill oversees the healthcare of more than 40,000 people.
Becker’s Hospital Review – a monthly publication that offers up to date business and legal news related to hospitals – sees upwards of 3 million website visitors a month. The site is known throughout the healthcare industry as a leader in providing coverage for hospital business affairs nationwide.
“Rural hospitals play a critical role in keeping communities safe and healthy,” read the press release. “The CEOs leading these small but mighty institutions have worked tirelessly to continue serving patients throughout the pandemic and ensure financial stability for the future.”