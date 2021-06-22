A cold front crossing the state will bring widespread shower and thunderstorm activity today. Rainfall will likely end across the Mountains during the early afternoon hours and across the Piedmont this evening, but will continue in Coastal areas through the overnight hours.
Most areas across the eastern half of the state will see 1-2” of rain through tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours could lead to areas of flash flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas this afternoon and evening.
Isolated severe storms will be possible across central and eastern NC today, with damaging wind gusts the main concern. The threat of severe storms will begin across the western Piedmont later this morning and spread eastward during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Scattered showers and storms will continue along the immediate coast and southeastern portions of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.
Detailed Forecast for Bertie County
Today
A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 7 mph.