Detailed Forecast for Bertie County
Today
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected Friday through the weekend. A cold front will approach the area from the north Friday night and move offshore late Saturday.
• Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to initiate ahead of a frontal boundary this afternoon and evening. Some storms that develop may become strong to severe. The primary impacts with stronger storms will be locally heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.
◦ Scattered overnight showers may continue in the western mountains Friday night into Saturday morning.
• A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northern portions of NC from noon today through this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will become numerous to widespread through early tonight. Some showers and storms will be slow moving and redevelop over the same areas which will result in torrential downpours and a risk of flash flooding.
◦ Some areas may see rainfall rate of 2-4” per hour over a short period of time this afternoon and evening.
• Portions of the northern Mountains and northern Coast are under a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall today, with the remainder of NC under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall. Periods of heavy rainfall may produce isolated to scattered flash flooding, especially in low-lying, poorly drained, and in areas where storms redevelop.
• Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Saturday. While all areas have potential for rainfall, the heaviest rainfall is forecast for the southeast and portions of the mountains and foothills. Scattered light showers are forecast for Sunday with another front moving through late Monday, increasing rain chances once more.
• The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the Bay of Campeche and southwestern Gulf of Mexico where an area of low pressure is expected to form early next week. Subsequent slow development of this area is possible as it drifts northwestward to northward. This area has a 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days.