WINDSOR – A new company already has 31 employees and is looking to bolster that number in the coming months.
High Speed Gear, which makes tactical gear for military and law enforcement, has relocated a portion of its Swansboro-based business to Bertie County.
“They were looking for somewhere to expand, and the place needed to have folks who could sew,” Bertie County Economic Development Director Steve Biggs said. “Not only does Bertie Count have experienced sewers, but we have space for them.”
High Speed Gear is operating in a portion of the old Wrangler building on County Farm Road. The company began operation last week with 31 people who were hired during a job fair in February.
Biggs said the company conducted 43 interviews, and hired 31 as they look for people to cut, sew, assemble and ship their products here in Windsor.
The story of how the company came to reside in Bertie County is a long and varied one, according to Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Director Lewis Hoggard.
“Steve Biggs, our economic developer for Bertie County deserves credit for guiding this company to the property and more importantly to our community,” Hoggard said. “That story of recruitment is an interesting one.”
Hoggard shared the company initially contacted a neighboring community, including emailing both the mayor and town manager seeking information on relocating to that town. Neither responded.
Following another trip to Scotch Hall Preserve, the company’s leaders were encouraged to contact Biggs, who not only responded but quickly found them a location and touted Bertie County’s workforce.
“Steve was contacted and he did not fumble the ball,” Hoggard said.
Already operating with 30-plus employees, Biggs said High Speed Gear expected to have 60 or more employees in the near future. He said that number would put them as one of the top-10 non-governmental employers in Bertie County.
“At 60 employees, I don’t know another company we’ve had come in to employ that many people in quite a while,” Biggs said. “The company will provide a controlled environment – warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and offer employees a good benefits package. They are going to be a good corporate neighbor.”
Biggs credited High Speed Gear’s President, Matt Gadams, and Vice President, Bill Babboni, with keeping their word throughout the entire process and said he believes those two men run a company Bertie County will be proud to call neighbors.
Bertie County Commission Chair Tammy Lee said the board is pleased with Biggs and his work to land such a reputable company.
“It’s exciting to have High Speed Gear in Bertie County,” Lee said. “We are grateful to Steve Biggs for the job he did in getting them here, setting up the job fair and finding them a location.
“High Speed Gear is a great fit for Bertie County and we look forward to working with them for many years to come,” she added.
Those interested in applying for position with High Speed Gear as they become available should go to www.highspeedgear.com.