A 10.6-mile stretch of U.S. 17, between Williamston and Beaufort counties, is the key to increased economic development across the entire region of eastern North Carolina, leaders said at a groundbreaking event last Thursday.
The $86 million project will widen the highway to four lanes from N.C. 171 near the community of Old Ford to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).
Local leaders from Martin and Beaufort counties joined representatives from NCDOT the ceremony held at U.S. 17 and Joe Mobley Road.
Leaders told a crowd of about 50 people this vital corridor will enhance economic competitiveness.
Pre-construction work has been underway for weeks on the project, which is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2026.
Mark Finlayson, executive director of the Highway 17/64 Association, said the NCDOT has talked about U.S. 17 being four-laned for over 50 years.
“Are good things worth waiting for?” he asked. “I am here to tell you they are.”
Keith Kidwell, State Representative of Beaufort and Craven counties, who was unable to make the ceremony, sent the following comment: “This project has been a long time coming. It is critical to the future of eastern North Carolina and will play a big part in future industry coming to the East.”
Joey Hopkins, Chief Operating Officer of the NCDOT said transportation, is more than moving people and goods.
“By creating better connections, we are providing people with greater access to jobs, educational opportunities and good healthcare,” he said.
“Highway 17 is an important link from Hampton Roads, (V.A.) to Northeastern North Carolina. When complete, it will be another ten and a half miles of U.S. 17 that can accommodate four lanes of traffic. Communities like Elizabeth City, Edenton, Williamston, Washington, New Bern, Jacksonville and Wilmington will all benefit,” Hopkins added.
In addition to being an important evacuation route, Hopkins said this project will create economic opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, military growth and tourism.
Completed construction will make travel safer, he added.
Besides adding two lanes, “We are introducing reduced conflict intersections, which studies show are over 50 percent safer than traditional intersections,” he said.
The project is expected to take four years to complete.
Hopkins asked drivers to be patient and slow down.
“It’s not safe for [workers]. They are somebody’s father, brother, husband, wife. So just be careful. A week and a half ago, we lost an employee in Wilson County. It was a sad situation,” he said.
Chris Martin, the project director with Branch Civil, the contractor for the job, said, “Safety is our first concern. We ask that people be looking for changes. We will have signage and message boards, but we ask that people slow down and be courteous.”
Impact on traffic will be minimal with few lane closures or detours, he added.
Beaufort County Commissioner Chairman Frankie Waters said this part of Highway 17 was the like the missing link of economic development.
“In today’s climate, not only is producing a product and being able to ship it important, but also, being able to bring supplies in to build it,” he said.
Vice Chairman of the Martin County Board of Commissioners, Dempsey Bond Jr., said he remembers hearing talk of U.S. 17 being four-laned as a child.
“I am 67 years old. I was born in 1949. They were talking about four-laning U.S. 17 in 1949, or 1950,” he said.
“This project is going to be beneficial to all the counties in the east — all the way to Norfolk. This highway will open up economic development and make it easier for traffic to come and go between these counties. It is also going to serve our military. Highway 17 was known as the military highway at one time; and it was also known as the ocean highway.”
Bond said when this project is finished, there will only be about 30 to 40 miles of U.S. 17 left in the state that are not four lanes.