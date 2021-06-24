WINDSOR – Historic Hope House is back open for tours.
New hours and tour schedules went into effect June 1 for the Hope Mansion, King-Bazemore House and exhibits housed in the Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center.
Tours will be offered at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tours may by scheduled on Tuesdays or Thursdays by appointment only. The tours last approximately 90 minutes.
Spinning and weaving demonstrations, along with garden tours are also available from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Demonstrations are included in the price of tour tickets. Garden tour prices are available in the Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center.
Demonstrations show how cloth was made from a plant into a blanket.
According to Historic Hope Foundation President Dr. Turner Sutton, events at Historic Hope Plantation are currently being planned for the summer through the end of the year.
“We are excited about the first meeting at Hope since Covid. It is going to be very good this year,” said he added.
Historic Hope Foundation will host the 10th Annual Family History and Genealogy Fair titled “The Colonial Origins of Free People of Color in a Racist Culture” with registration starting at 9:15 a.m., and the event starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
The first speaker will be from 10 – 10:45 a.m., and will be Dr. Warren E. Milteer, Jr. The presentation is titled “Exploring Free People of Color in North Carolina.”
Dr. Milteer will provide a brief look at the live for free people of color in North Carolina. He will discuss the origins of free people, and their daily experiences. The presentation will highlight both the successes and challenges faced by free people of color.
Dr. Milteer received his Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and his currently an Associate Professor of History at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
The second speaker will be from 11 a.m. - 12 noon, and will be John M. Smith. The presentation is titled “White at All Costs: The Decedents of Salmon Bunch, Free Person of Color.”
Smith will present the story of Solomon Bunch, who was born in Bertie County in 1785. He was the son of Jeremiah Bunch Jr., a free mulatto, born in 1745.
Smith’s presentation will focus on Solomon’s decision to pass as white in a southern society.
Smith has been a researcher of his family’s history since he was a teenager. He is a data analytics trainer and consultant. Smith received a Ph.D. from the University of South Florida, and lives in Tampa, FL.
A buffet lunch will be served from 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. for $15, and two tours of the Hope Mansion and King-Bazemore House will be available from 1:30 – 3 p.m. and 2:30 – 4 p.m.
There will also be a special exhibit in the Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center Great Hall titled “The Bunch Family of Farmers and House Carpenters.”
Another event to be hosted by Historic Hope Foundation later this year will be the 8th Annual Gigantic Flea Market, Yard Sale and Heirloom Plant Sale.
The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Historic Hope Foundation continues to follow the state’s guidelines for wearing masks during tours.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, or to register for an event, call 252-794-3140 or email info@hopeplantation.org.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.